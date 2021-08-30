Idena Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $6.91 million and $337,648.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,134,492 coins and its circulating supply is 47,728,410 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.