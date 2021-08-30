IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO opened at $119.33 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

