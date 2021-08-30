III Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

III Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

