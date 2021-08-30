III Capital Management Takes Position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at $20,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYNS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

