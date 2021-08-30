Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 11,610 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $134,184,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.