Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 63,138 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,138 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

