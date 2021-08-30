Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,868 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC opened at $132.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.