Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $416,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

