Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 5,173 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,132,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

