Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.16% of Carter’s worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $103.64 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

