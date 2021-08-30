Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 990 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

