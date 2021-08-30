Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

