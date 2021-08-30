Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White Sells 1,250 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBTX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.85. 84,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

