Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White Sells 1,250 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IBTX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.85. 84,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.94.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
