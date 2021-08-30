IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

