IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,208,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $619.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $638.06.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.