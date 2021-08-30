Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.