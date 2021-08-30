Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

