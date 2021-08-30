Insider Buying: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Acquires $489,280.00 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,346,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,694,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Medytox Inc. acquired 48,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.73 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $585.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

