Insider Buying: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Purchases $204,433.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.