Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 2,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

LON:IEM opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.16. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 334 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

