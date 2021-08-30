Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,498.25 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68.

Shares of MCHX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.81. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

