Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $135,468.10 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $135,468.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,808.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

