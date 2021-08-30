Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Sells $401,404.89 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 16th, David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70.

Shares of ALLE opened at $141.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 437.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

