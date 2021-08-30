Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells 23,957 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.39. 1,396,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,762. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

