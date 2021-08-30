Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells 23,957 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.39. 1,396,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,762. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.
