Insider Selling: Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $989,910.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CPRI opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Capri by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

