Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells 2,262 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 2,262 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $296,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aristippos Gennadios also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $52,568.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.31. 1,536,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 38.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 1,431.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

