Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells 33,779 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Chesworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00.

KYMR stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 285,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

