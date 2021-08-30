Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells 15,407 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 337,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,166. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,413 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 118,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

