Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 688,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.