Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.28. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,555. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

