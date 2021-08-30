Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

