Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.61. 253,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

