Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.98. 248,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.