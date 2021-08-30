Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,985. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

