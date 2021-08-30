Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.1% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 303,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,814. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

