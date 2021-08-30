Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 453,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $616.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

