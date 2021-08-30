Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,893,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 8,901,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,690.8 days.

OTCMKTS IITSF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 130,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

