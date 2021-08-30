Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,893,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 8,901,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,690.8 days.
OTCMKTS IITSF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 130,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.