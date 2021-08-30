Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,075 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $61.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.