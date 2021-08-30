Intrust Bank NA Has $387,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

