Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Evergy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Evergy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

