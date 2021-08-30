Intrust Bank NA Makes New $151,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $989.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

