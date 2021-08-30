Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,949,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM stock opened at $173.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.62. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.