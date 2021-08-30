Intrust Bank NA Sells 326 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

NYSE OSK opened at $117.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

