Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 581,838 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.90. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

