Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

