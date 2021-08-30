Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.12

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 82997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,506,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 124,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

