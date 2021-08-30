Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,902 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock remained flat at $$15.15 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.