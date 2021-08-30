Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ICMB opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

