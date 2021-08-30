Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

8/9/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/9/2021 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.18 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

