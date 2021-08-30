Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionic Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.08 on Monday. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

